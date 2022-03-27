Short Interest in AF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFAQ) Drops By 52.4%

AF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFAQ – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 52.4% from the February 28th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of AFAQ stock opened at $9.73 on Friday. AF Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.59 and a 52 week high of $9.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.72.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new stake in AF Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $837,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in AF Acquisition by 107.9% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 11,208 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in AF Acquisition by 3,201.4% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 597,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,812,000 after purchasing an additional 579,873 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AF Acquisition by 107.9% in the 4th quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 11,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of AF Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.24% of the company’s stock.

AF Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company that engages in effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization. AF Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

