Short Interest in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) Increases By 171.4%

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 171.4% from the February 28th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of MVT stock opened at $12.84 on Friday. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has a 52 week low of $12.66 and a 52 week high of $17.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.84.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.0585 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 405,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,168,000 after purchasing an additional 14,247 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 131.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 94,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 53,910 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,528,000 after buying an additional 43,664 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II in the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Company Profile

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.

