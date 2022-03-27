Short Interest in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) Increases By 171.4%

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 171.4% from the February 28th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of MVT stock opened at $12.84 on Friday. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has a 52 week low of $12.66 and a 52 week high of $17.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.84.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.0585 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.
BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Company Profile (Get Rating)
BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock MuniVest Fund II (MVT)
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.