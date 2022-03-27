Short Interest in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Drops By 50.0%

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of BSL stock opened at $14.52 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.20. Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund has a 52 week low of $14.22 and a 52 week high of $17.53.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.071 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th.
Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Blackstone Senior Floating Rate Term Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek high current income and preservation of capital. The firm primarily invests in senior secured and floating rate loans. The company was founded on May 26, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
