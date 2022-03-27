Short Interest in Constellation Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:CSTA) Declines By 50.0%

Constellation Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:CSTA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

CSTA opened at $9.84 on Friday. Constellation Acquisition Corp I has a 1-year low of $9.55 and a 1-year high of $10.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.76.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Constellation Acquisition Corp I in the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Acquisition Corp I in the third quarter worth $3,409,000. Omni Partners US LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Acquisition Corp I by 1.3% in the third quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 231,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Acquisition Corp I by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 299,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after buying an additional 82,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Acquisition Corp I in the second quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Acquisition Corp I intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Port Chester, New York.

