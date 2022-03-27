Short Interest in Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) Declines By 50.0%

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:DSNKY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 237,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of DSNKY stock opened at $22.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.70 and its 200-day moving average is $24.11. Daiichi Sankyo has a 52-week low of $18.05 and a 52-week high of $30.34.
Daiichi Sankyo Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Daiichi Sankyo (DSNKY)
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Receive News & Ratings for Daiichi Sankyo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daiichi Sankyo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.