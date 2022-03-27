Short Interest in Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) Declines By 50.0%

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:DSNKY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 237,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of DSNKY stock opened at $22.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.70 and its 200-day moving average is $24.11. Daiichi Sankyo has a 52-week low of $18.05 and a 52-week high of $30.34.

Daiichi Sankyo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Daiichi Sankyo Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceuticals. Its products include drugs for the field of oncology such as Trastuzumab deruxtecan, Anti-HER3-ADC, Quizartinib, Milademetan, Valemetostat, Pexidartinib, Edoxaban, Prasugel, and Microgabalin. The company was founded on September 28, 2005 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

