Short Interest in Emerging Markets Horizon Corp (NASDAQ:HORIU) Drops By 50.0%

Emerging Markets Horizon Corp (NASDAQ:HORIU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ:HORIU opened at $9.91 on Friday. Emerging Markets Horizon has a one year low of $9.89 and a one year high of $10.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.99.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Emerging Markets Horizon during the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Emerging Markets Horizon during the fourth quarter worth $150,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Emerging Markets Horizon during the fourth quarter worth $400,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Emerging Markets Horizon during the fourth quarter worth $421,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Emerging Markets Horizon during the fourth quarter worth $651,000.

