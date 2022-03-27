Short Interest in Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) Increases By 166.7%

Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 166.7% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of INSI stock opened at $17.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.31 and its 200-day moving average is $20.36. Insight Select Income Fund has a 52 week low of $17.50 and a 52 week high of $23.27.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th.
About Insight Select Income Fund (Get Rating)
Insight Select Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cutwater Asset Management Corp. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in short-term and long-term debt securities. The fund invests in the securities rated within the highest four grades by Moody's or Standard & Poor's, obligations of the U.S.
