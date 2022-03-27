Short Interest in Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) Increases By 166.7%

Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 166.7% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of INSI stock opened at $17.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.31 and its 200-day moving average is $20.36. Insight Select Income Fund has a 52 week low of $17.50 and a 52 week high of $23.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Insight Select Income Fund by 0.9% during the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,265,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,551,000 after buying an additional 11,150 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Insight Select Income Fund by 5.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 827,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,926,000 after purchasing an additional 44,412 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Insight Select Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,486,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Insight Select Income Fund by 30.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 134,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 31,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its stake in Insight Select Income Fund by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 82,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 8,372 shares in the last quarter. 43.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Insight Select Income Fund

Insight Select Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cutwater Asset Management Corp. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in short-term and long-term debt securities. The fund invests in the securities rated within the highest four grades by Moody's or Standard & Poor's, obligations of the U.S.

