Short Interest in Interroll Holding AG (OTCMKTS:IRRHF) Declines By 50.0%

Interroll Holding AG (OTCMKTS:IRRHF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IRRHF opened at $4,308.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4,308.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4,308.28. Interroll has a 52-week low of $4,308.28 and a 52-week high of $4,308.28.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Interroll from CHF 3,760 to CHF 3,356 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Interroll Holding AG provides products and services for internal logistics worldwide. Its products include rollers, drives, conveyors and sorters, and pallet handling products. The company offers driven conveyor rollers, control systems, and drum motors; conveyors and sorters, including cross-belt sorters, belt curves, modular conveyor platforms, and modular pallet conveyor platforms; and flow storage solutions for pallets and packages.

