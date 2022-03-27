Short Interest in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) Increases By 155.3%

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a growth of 155.3% from the February 28th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of WOOD opened at $90.40 on Friday. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a one year low of $81.73 and a one year high of $98.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.52.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 9,477 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 126.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 19,411 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $767,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 10,070 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

