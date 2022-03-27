Short Interest in North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) Drops By 60.3%

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a decline of 60.3% from the February 28th total of 40,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 85,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NYSE:NRT traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $16.63. 69,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,301. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.25 and a 200-day moving average of $10.72. North European Oil Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $4.32 and a 52-week high of $17.89.

Get North European Oil Royalty Trust alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This is a positive change from North European Oil Royalty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.01%. North European Oil Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 147.06%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In related news, insider Robert P. Adelman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total value of $45,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in North European Oil Royalty Trust stock. ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC owned 0.12% of North European Oil Royalty Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

North European Oil Royalty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

North European Oil Royalty Trust operates as a grantor trust, which engages in holding overriding royalty rights, covering gas and oil production in certain concessions and leases in the Federal Republic of Germany. The company was founded on September 10, 1975 and is headquartered in Keene, NJ.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for North European Oil Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North European Oil Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.