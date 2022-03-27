Short Interest in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:UCYB) Drops By 52.6%

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:UCYB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 52.6% from the February 28th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of UCYB stock opened at $49.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.28. ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 52 week low of $32.44 and a 52 week high of $59.11.

Get ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF stock. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:UCYB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 19,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,000. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC owned 15.34% of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.