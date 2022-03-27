Short Interest in Save Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVFD) Expands By 117.1%

Save Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVFD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, an increase of 117.1% from the February 28th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 533,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Save Foods stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Save Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVFD – Get Rating) by 295.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,769 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned about 0.96% of Save Foods worth $172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SVFD opened at $6.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.80. Save Foods has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $18.00.

Save Foods, Inc develops and sells eco-friendly green solutions to enhance food safety and shelf life of fresh fruits and vegetables. Its products include SavePROTECT or PeroStar, a processing aids used in post-harvest treatment added to fruit and vegetable wash water; and SF3HS and SF3H, a post-harvest cleaning and sanitizing solution to control both plant and foodborne pathogens.

