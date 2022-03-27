Short Interest in Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Decreases By 60.2%

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,400 shares, a decrease of 60.2% from the February 28th total of 131,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 887,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SCGLY shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Société Générale Société anonyme from €38.00 ($41.76) to €40.00 ($43.96) in a research note on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €41.00 ($45.05) to €32.00 ($35.16) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €30.00 ($32.97) to €34.70 ($38.13) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Société Générale Société anonyme from €43.00 ($47.25) to €34.00 ($37.36) in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.87.
Shares of SCGLY traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.27. 379,638 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,529. The company has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.56. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 12-month low of $4.24 and a 12-month high of $8.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.63.
About Société Générale Société anonyme (Get Rating)
Société Générale SA provides banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking & Investor Solutions. The French Retail Banking segment includes the domestic networks Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord and Boursorama.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Société Générale Société anonyme (SCGLY)
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Receive News & Ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.