Short Interest in Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Decreases By 60.2%

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,400 shares, a decrease of 60.2% from the February 28th total of 131,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 887,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SCGLY shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Société Générale Société anonyme from €38.00 ($41.76) to €40.00 ($43.96) in a research note on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €41.00 ($45.05) to €32.00 ($35.16) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €30.00 ($32.97) to €34.70 ($38.13) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Société Générale Société anonyme from €43.00 ($47.25) to €34.00 ($37.36) in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.87.

Shares of SCGLY traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.27. 379,638 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,529. The company has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.56. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 12-month low of $4.24 and a 12-month high of $8.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.63.

Société Générale Société anonyme ( OTCMKTS:SCGLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. Société Générale Société anonyme had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 6.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About Société Générale Société anonyme

Société Générale SA provides banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking & Investor Solutions. The French Retail Banking segment includes the domestic networks Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord and Boursorama.

