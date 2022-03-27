Short Interest in Southern Concepts Restaurant Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIBS) Decreases By 58.8%

Southern Concepts Restaurant Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIBS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 58.8% from the February 28th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:RIBS remained flat at $$0.02 on Friday. Southern Concepts Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.03.
About Southern Concepts Restaurant Group (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Southern Concepts Restaurant Group (RIBS)
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Receive News & Ratings for Southern Concepts Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Concepts Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.