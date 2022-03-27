Short Interest in TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) Increases By 174.8%

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,400 shares, a growth of 174.8% from the February 28th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of TSI opened at $5.12 on Friday. TCW Strategic Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.96 and a fifty-two week high of $5.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 165.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,075 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in TCW Strategic Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 16,775.0% during the 3rd quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 16,104 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in TCW Strategic Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares in the last quarter. 29.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

