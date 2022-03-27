Short Interest in TG Venture Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TGVC) Expands By 130.6%

TG Venture Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TGVC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, an increase of 130.6% from the February 28th total of 3,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 25,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TG Venture Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,299,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in shares of TG Venture Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,891,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of TG Venture Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,820,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of TG Venture Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,559,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TG Venture Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,800,000. 20.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TGVC opened at $9.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.86. TG Venture Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $10.00.

TG Venture Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. TG Venture Acquisition Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

