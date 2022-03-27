Short Interest in Tivic Health Systems Inc (NASDAQ:TIVC) Rises By 120.5%

Tivic Health Systems Inc (NASDAQ:TIVC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 161,400 shares, a growth of 120.5% from the February 28th total of 73,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 330,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ TIVC opened at $1.55 on Friday. Tivic Health Systems has a 52-week low of $1.23 and a 52-week high of $6.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.64.

Get Tivic Health Systems alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Tivic Health Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tivic Health Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Tivic Health Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. 0.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tivic Health Systems Inc is a commercial-phase healthtech company advancing bioelectronic medicine to deliver non-invasive solutions which treat disease, increase wellness and improve lives. Its first product includes ClearUP(R). Tivic Health Systems Inc is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tivic Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tivic Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.