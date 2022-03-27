Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMEGF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.50.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SMEGF. HSBC cut shares of Siemens Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Siemens Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Siemens Energy from €30.00 ($32.97) to €28.00 ($30.77) in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

OTCMKTS SMEGF opened at $22.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.14. Siemens Energy has a 12 month low of $20.14 and a 12 month high of $37.15.

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Gas and Power; and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, gas engines, instrumentation and controls, and electrical systems, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and power and distribution transformers, air and gas-insulated switchgears, circuit breakers, surge arresters, disconnectors, bushings, instrument transformers, coils, transmission systems, and digitalized products for power transmission.

