Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 4,435 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 158,665 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,435 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for approximately 23.2% of Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $25,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 74.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

RSP opened at $158.02 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $136.56 and a 52 week high of $164.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $154.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.51.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.