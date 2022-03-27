Signaturefd LLC Boosts Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,609 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $8,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $152.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $155.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.44. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $130.29 and a 12-month high of $165.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.48%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PG. StockNews.com lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.33.

In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 281,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.58, for a total value of $45,166,497.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 49,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total value of $7,949,670.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 566,796 shares of company stock worth $91,098,906 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

