Signaturefd LLC Buys 775 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,724 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PXD. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,081 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 3,095 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 287 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 426 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 23,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.87, for a total value of $5,899,475.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.67, for a total transaction of $343,005.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,849 shares of company stock worth $21,606,781. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PXD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $256.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $214.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.20.

NYSE PXD opened at $256.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $62.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.12, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $229.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.52. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $133.73 and a fifty-two week high of $257.25.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 15.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 23.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 30.06%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

