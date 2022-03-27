Signaturefd LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,352 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever by 309.6% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Unilever during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Unilever by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Unilever during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Unilever by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. 16.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unilever stock opened at $44.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.71. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $43.11 and a 1 year high of $61.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.4873 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%.

UL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Friday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.51.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

