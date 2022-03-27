Signaturefd LLC Has $1.07 Million Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FDX. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the third quarter worth $219,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of FedEx by 17.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,860,142 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $554,936,000 after buying an additional 281,250 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in FedEx by 27.3% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 63.2% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal bought a new position in FedEx during the third quarter worth $285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Shares of FDX opened at $226.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.39. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $199.03 and a fifty-two week high of $319.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $229.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.25.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $23.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.33 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 20.53 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 16th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 15.75%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $297.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $297.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $283.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.55.

FedEx Company Profile (Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.