Signaturefd LLC Increases Stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 26.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,755 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 24.6% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,965 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.9% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.4% during the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 14,078 shares of the bank’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 48.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$110.00 to C$113.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. lifted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.50 to C$102.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.32.

Shares of TD stock opened at $81.71 on Friday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $62.81 and a fifty-two week high of $86.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.39.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The bank reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.03. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 30.57%. The firm had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.702 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 44.34%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

