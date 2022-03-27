Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Smurfit Kappa Group from €58.00 ($63.74) to €60.00 ($65.93) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Smurfit Kappa Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of SMFKY stock opened at $44.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.30. Smurfit Kappa Group has a 1 year low of $37.83 and a 1 year high of $60.34.

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

