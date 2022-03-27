Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) Position Lifted by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 254,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,000 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.65% of Sohu.com worth $4,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SOHU. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Sohu.com by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,949 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sohu.com by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,241 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Sohu.com by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,713 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 3,611 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Sohu.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Sohu.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Sohu.com alerts:

Shares of SOHU stock traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.57. The stock had a trading volume of 387,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,263. Sohu.com Limited has a twelve month low of $12.87 and a twelve month high of $24.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $612.06 million, a PE ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.86.

Sohu.com ( NASDAQ:SOHU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The information services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.70. Sohu.com had a net margin of 111.03% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $192.99 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Sohu.com Limited will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sohu.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Sohu.com Profile (Get Rating)

Sohu.com Ltd. is an online media, search, and game service company, which provides online products and services on PC and mobile devices. It provides a network of web properties and community based/Web 2.0 products, which offer the vast Sohu user community a broad array of choices regarding information, entertainment and communication.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOHU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sohu.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sohu.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.