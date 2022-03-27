SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.25 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.25 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for SouthState’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.22 and the highest is $1.32. SouthState reported earnings per share of $2.17 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SouthState will report full-year earnings of $5.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $5.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.60 to $6.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover SouthState.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $350.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.91 million. SouthState had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 33.04%. SouthState’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens raised their target price on SouthState from $76.00 to $84.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on SouthState from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SouthState from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.34.

In other SouthState news, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 1,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.15, for a total value of $120,760.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ernest S. Pinner sold 1,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $99,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,335 shares of company stock valued at $375,706. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SouthState by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of SouthState in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SouthState in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in SouthState in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in SouthState by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSB opened at $83.51 on Friday. SouthState has a 1 year low of $62.60 and a 1 year high of $93.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.89 and a 200-day moving average of $80.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.21%.

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

