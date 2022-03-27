SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) Shares Bought by Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 897,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,829 shares during the quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 1.37% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $26,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CWI. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 43.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 1,579.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 4,660 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at about $215,000.

Get SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of CWI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.60. 249,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 701,368. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.87 and its 200-day moving average is $28.96. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.35 and a fifty-two week high of $30.85.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.