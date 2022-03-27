SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,198 shares during the quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $8,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 14,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 20,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SDY stock traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $128.28. 310,320 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 616,395. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $114.51 and a 1-year high of $132.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.76.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.