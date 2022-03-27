Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Buys 526 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,699 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises 1.6% of Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $13,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HD. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot by 2.9% in the third quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 262,620 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $86,207,000 after buying an additional 7,310 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Home Depot by 18.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,417,943 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,122,117,000 after buying an additional 521,895 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 29.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 178,283 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $58,523,000 after buying an additional 40,707 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in Home Depot by 1.6% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 87,665 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,777,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 16.6% in the third quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 8,176 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Home Depot from $380.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $448.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $413.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $445.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $410.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.48.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $310.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $340.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $362.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.06. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $296.03 and a 1 year high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.97%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

