Splintershards Trading 7.1% Higher Over Last Week (SPS)

Splintershards (SPS) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 27th. In the last seven days, Splintershards has traded up 7.1% against the US dollar. Splintershards has a total market cap of $63.89 million and approximately $979,852.00 worth of Splintershards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Splintershards coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000233 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Splintershards Coin Profile

SPS is a coin. Its launch date was July 14th, 2021. Splintershards’ total supply is 655,932,996 coins and its circulating supply is 595,248,695 coins. Splintershards’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

According to CryptoCompare, “Splinterlands is a digital, collectible card game built on blockchain technology. It is similar in concept to games like Magic the Gathering and Hearthstone where the player builds up a collection of cards, which all have various different stats and abilities, and use them to battle other players in skill-based matches. By using blockchain technology, players can buy, sell, and trade their digital assets freely just as if they were physical cards, and all transactions are recorded publicly and immutably. Telegram “

Splintershards Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splintershards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Splintershards should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Splintershards using one of the exchanges listed above.

