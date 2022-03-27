Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $628.00 Million

Equities analysts expect that Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) will post $628.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Splunk’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $618.50 million to $645.80 million. Splunk reported sales of $502.05 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Splunk will report full year sales of $3.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.20 billion to $3.30 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.89 billion to $4.34 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Splunk.

Get Splunk alerts:

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.85. The business had revenue of $901.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.08 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 50.08% and a negative return on equity of 104.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.61) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Splunk from $181.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Splunk from $185.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Splunk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Splunk from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.83.

SPLK stock opened at $142.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $121.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. Splunk has a fifty-two week low of $105.45 and a fifty-two week high of $176.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.27 and a beta of 1.23.

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total value of $178,253.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $32,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,012 shares of company stock valued at $356,253. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vulcan Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the 4th quarter worth $535,507,000. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the 3rd quarter worth $139,067,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the 4th quarter worth $104,265,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,420,664 shares of the software company’s stock worth $395,839,000 after buying an additional 838,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the 4th quarter worth $78,658,000. 85.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Splunk Company Profile (Get Rating)

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Splunk (SPLK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.