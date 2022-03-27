srnArt Gallery Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $5,812.00 (SACT)

srnArt Gallery (SACT) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. One srnArt Gallery coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0427 or 0.00000095 BTC on exchanges. srnArt Gallery has a total market capitalization of $170,753.58 and $5,812.00 worth of srnArt Gallery was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, srnArt Gallery has traded up 9.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002230 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.38 or 0.00047667 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,164.59 or 0.07054688 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44,822.71 or 0.99921328 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00047409 BTC.

srnArt Gallery Coin Profile

srnArt Gallery’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,000,000 coins. srnArt Gallery’s official Twitter account is @srn_art

Buying and Selling srnArt Gallery

