STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Stock Holdings Raised by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,627,021 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 839,640 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.40% of STMicroelectronics worth $177,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 24,301 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,049 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,787 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AM Investment Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 10.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.56.

Shares of NYSE:STM traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.50. The company had a trading volume of 3,139,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,546,234. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.08 and its 200 day moving average is $45.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.45. STMicroelectronics has a twelve month low of $34.16 and a twelve month high of $52.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.65.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.26%.

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

