Strs Ohio Acquires Shares of 252,989 ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)

Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 252,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,766,000. Strs Ohio owned about 0.16% of ACV Auctions as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ACV Auctions during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in ACV Auctions by 443.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in ACV Auctions by 50.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in ACV Auctions during the third quarter valued at approximately $184,000. 47.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ACV Auctions alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on ACVA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ACV Auctions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.07.

NASDAQ:ACVA traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 730,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,379,332. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.30 and a 1 year high of $37.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.04 and a 200-day moving average of $17.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion and a PE ratio of -15.71.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 21.89% and a negative return on equity of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $100.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.27 million. ACV Auctions’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

ACV Auctions Profile (Get Rating)

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ACV Auctions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACV Auctions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.