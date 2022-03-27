Strs Ohio Buys 136,000 Shares of China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC)

Strs Ohio grew its stake in China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 517,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,000 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in China Life Insurance were worth $4,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LFC. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Life Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of China Life Insurance by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of China Life Insurance by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 921,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,165,000 after purchasing an additional 275,820 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of China Life Insurance by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 8,034 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of China Life Insurance by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 101,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 18,443 shares during the period. 8.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LFC. StockNews.com lowered China Life Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised China Life Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

NYSE:LFC traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.71. 463,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 988,068. The stock has a market cap of $43.58 billion, a PE ratio of 5.47, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.92. China Life Insurance Company Limited has a twelve month low of $6.99 and a twelve month high of $10.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.48 and a 200 day moving average of $8.51.

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity products, accident, and health insurance products.

