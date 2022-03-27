Strs Ohio Buys 8,102 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 88.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,102 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $4,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 194.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total transaction of $4,457,895.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 2,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total value of $509,712.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,031 shares of company stock worth $6,416,873 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

TSCO stock traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $232.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 649,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,875. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $218.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $167.65 and a 1 year high of $239.86. The stock has a market cap of $26.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.97.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.09. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 50.77% and a net margin of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.69%.

TSCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upgraded Tractor Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.75.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

