Strs Ohio Has $3.94 Million Stock Holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Strs Ohio raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) by 507.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 491,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 410,900 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $3,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,541,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,877,000 after buying an additional 785,802 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 21,284,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,519 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 19,564,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210,560 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 14,170,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 10,040,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,794,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 6,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $55,356.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eli Shani sold 5,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $43,231.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,011 shares of company stock valued at $188,598. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.60.

Shares of NYSE TEVA traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.62. 12,364,218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,169,066. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.19 and its 200 day moving average is $8.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.20. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a one year low of $7.24 and a one year high of $11.74.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

