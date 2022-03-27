Strs Ohio Has $4.12 Million Stock Holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Strs Ohio grew its position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 304,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,306 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.13% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $4,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SBRA. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBRA stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $14.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,728,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,792,812. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -28.61 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.49. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.31 and a 12 month high of $19.01.

Sabra Health Care REIT ( NASDAQ:SBRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.46). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative net margin of 19.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.22%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -235.29%.

In other news, CFO Harold W. Jr. Andrews sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $1,490,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sabra Health Care REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.70.

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

