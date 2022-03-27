Strs Ohio Increases Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Strs Ohio lifted its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,306 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,617 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $4,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.9% in the third quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 16,443 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 8,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 3.1% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 3,669 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $590,709.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,210 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total transaction of $164,814.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Shares of NYSE:A traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $135.71. 1,403,631 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,171,306. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $40.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.53. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.88 and a 1 year high of $179.57.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.32%.

A has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cowen cut their target price on Agilent Technologies from $187.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Agilent Technologies from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.54.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable it to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

