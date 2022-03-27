Strs Ohio Lowers Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,309 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Nucor were worth $5,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Nucor by 401.8% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,906,000 after acquiring an additional 83,514 shares during the last quarter. ODonnell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 3rd quarter worth $1,464,000. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 157.1% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter worth $19,897,000. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Nucor stock traded up $4.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $157.62. 3,524,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,631,948. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $122.38 and a 200-day moving average of $113.73. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $69.05 and a 52-week high of $154.30.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.45 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 18.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 97.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 18.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.55%.

In other Nucor news, EVP Maryemily Slate sold 4,436 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.03, for a total value of $647,789.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.40, for a total transaction of $432,207.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,039 shares of company stock worth $3,539,814 in the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NUE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Nucor from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Nucor from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.33.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

