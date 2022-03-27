Strs Ohio Purchases 1,573 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Strs Ohio lifted its position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,029 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $4,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 463.6% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in PerkinElmer by 269.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in PerkinElmer during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in PerkinElmer during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in PerkinElmer by 426.7% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 316 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PKI has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on PerkinElmer in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PerkinElmer has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.37.

Shares of NYSE:PKI traded down $2.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $176.80. 517,625 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 739,903. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.97 and a 1 year high of $203.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $176.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 18.40%. PerkinElmer’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 3.47%.

In related news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 6,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.84, for a total value of $1,110,464.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

