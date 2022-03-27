Strs Ohio Purchases 68,751 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) by 40.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 238,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,751 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.08% of Graphic Packaging worth $4,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 463,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,028,000 after purchasing an additional 179,600 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 241,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,717,000 after purchasing an additional 7,866 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 102,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 10,731 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Group LLC increased its stake in Graphic Packaging by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 681,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,293,000 after acquiring an additional 17,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. Institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lowered Graphic Packaging from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Graphic Packaging from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Graphic Packaging from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Graphic Packaging has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.16.

GPK stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.16. 2,309,779 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,689,554. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.11. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1 year low of $16.94 and a 1 year high of $21.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.34 and a 200-day moving average of $19.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 2.85%. Graphic Packaging’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile (Get Rating)

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.