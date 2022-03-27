Strs Ohio Purchases New Holdings in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 41,373 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,289,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RIVN. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000. 50.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RIVN traded down 2.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching 46.16. 10,825,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,487,720. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of 33.46 and a 1 year high of 179.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of 56.06.

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -1.97 by -0.46. The business had revenue of 54.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 60.72 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on RIVN. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $116.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rivian Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 91.67.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rivian Automotive, Inc develops and manufactures electric adventure vehicles. It offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. The company provides electric SUVs and electric pickup vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in San Jose, California. It has additional facilities in Irvine, Carson, and Palo Alto, California; Normal, Illinois; Woking, United Kingdom; Plymouth, Michigan; Vancouver, Canada; and Wittman, Arizona.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.