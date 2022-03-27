Strs Ohio Raises Stake in The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN)

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.89% of The India Fund worth $5,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of The India Fund by 27.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,734 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 2,327 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The India Fund by 15.9% during the third quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 16,460 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The India Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The India Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in The India Fund by 182.1% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 26,543 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 17,135 shares during the period. 21.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IFN remained flat at $$18.96 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,321. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.86. The India Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.34 and a twelve month high of $23.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.24%.

About The India Fund

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

