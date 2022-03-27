Strs Ohio Raises Stock Holdings in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) by 1,532.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,042 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,018 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Upstart were worth $4,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Upstart during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Upstart during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Upstart during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Upstart during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Upstart during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UPST traded down $11.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $103.77. 13,347,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,656,205. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.15 and a 52 week high of $401.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.03. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.60 and a beta of 0.01.

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.38. Upstart had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 15.96%. Analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Upstart news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $1,098,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.37, for a total value of $9,114,130.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 256,874 shares of company stock worth $32,476,608. 25.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on UPST shares. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Upstart from $315.00 to $245.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Upstart from $223.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wedbush downgraded Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Upstart from $285.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.82.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

