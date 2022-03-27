Strs Ohio Sells 26,900 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,900 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.13% of Cogent Communications worth $4,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Cogent Communications by 3,905.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Cogent Communications by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 123,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,044,000 after acquiring an additional 7,395 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cogent Communications by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 18,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cogent Communications by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 48,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cogent Communications during the fourth quarter worth $293,000. 86.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP John B. Chang sold 600 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.96, for a total transaction of $37,776.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total value of $120,844.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,770 shares of company stock worth $174,446 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cogent Communications stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 282,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,774. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.96 and a beta of 0.21. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $57.23 and a one year high of $80.50.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $147.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.14 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 8.17%. Cogent Communications’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $0.855 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 332.04%.

CCOI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.88.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

