Strs Ohio Sells 8,100 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Strs Ohio lowered its position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,100 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.06% of Houlihan Lokey worth $4,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HLI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Houlihan Lokey by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Houlihan Lokey by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Houlihan Lokey by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Houlihan Lokey by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 74.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HLI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. UBS Group upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $106.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Houlihan Lokey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Shares of HLI stock traded down $1.73 on Friday, reaching $89.46. The stock had a trading volume of 372,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,370. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.67. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.03 and a 1 year high of $122.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.81.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $888.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.27 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 34.96% and a net margin of 20.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

In related news, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 2,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total transaction of $206,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

