Strs Ohio Trims Stock Holdings in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Strs Ohio lowered its holdings in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 145,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.12% of NeoGenomics worth $4,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in NeoGenomics by 4.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 235,441 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,635,000 after buying an additional 10,090 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in NeoGenomics by 0.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 96,405 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in NeoGenomics by 19.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in NeoGenomics by 1.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in NeoGenomics during the third quarter valued at approximately $291,000. 97.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NeoGenomics news, CFO William Bonello sold 3,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $58,692.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NEO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on NeoGenomics from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NeoGenomics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen started coverage on NeoGenomics in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on NeoGenomics from $53.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEO traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.59. 1,075,002 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,149,043. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 7.54 and a current ratio of 7.81. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.90 and a 52-week high of $54.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -159.89 and a beta of 0.84.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical research company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $125.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. NeoGenomics’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

