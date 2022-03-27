Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.59.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TME. TheStreet raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. China Renaissance Securities downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.30 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Benchmark began coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $6.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TME. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 35,466,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,944,000 after buying an additional 18,317,700 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,391,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter valued at $49,829,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 102.1% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 12,945,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,855,000 after purchasing an additional 6,539,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 50,815,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,412,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238,154 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:TME opened at $4.96 on Friday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of $2.95 and a 12-month high of $22.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $7.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

